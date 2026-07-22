Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to announce earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $3.7814 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business's revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $122.32 and a twelve month high of $255.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,687,624 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,489,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,052,065 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $517,417,000 after purchasing an additional 471,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,352,291 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $229,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,617 shares of the mining company's stock worth $204,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,024,503 shares of the mining company's stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83,775 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $222 to $175 and kept a neutral rating, signaling less upside than before and pressuring investor expectations. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $222 to $175 and kept a neutral rating, signaling less upside than before and pressuring investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added AEM to its Rank #5 “Strong Sell” list, which can weigh on the stock because it reflects weakening near-term earnings sentiment. Yahoo Finance/Zacks Strong Sell article

Zacks added AEM to its Rank #5 “Strong Sell” list, which can weigh on the stock because it reflects weakening near-term earnings sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Another Zacks article repeated the Strong Sell designation, reinforcing the cautious analyst tone around AEM. Zacks Strong Sell article

Another Zacks article repeated the Strong Sell designation, reinforcing the cautious analyst tone around AEM. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, a Seeking Alpha piece argued Agnico Eagle remains undervalued and could benefit from its Finland expansion, highlighting long-term growth potential rather than a near-term catalyst. Seeking Alpha Agnico Eagle Finland expansion article

Separately, a Seeking Alpha piece argued Agnico Eagle remains undervalued and could benefit from its Finland expansion, highlighting long-term growth potential rather than a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on gold miners suggested the group may be undervalued relative to gold prices, but this was industry-wide and not specific to AEM’s immediate fundamentals. MarketBeat gold miners article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $285.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here