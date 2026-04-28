Ahmad Bahai Sells 3,660 Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $982,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,412,099.60. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ahmad Bahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $670,380.00.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,365,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,300. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $287.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.96 and a 200 day moving average of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after TXN’s strong Q1 results and upbeat Q2 guidance, supporting further upside expectations. Read More.

Multiple firms raised price targets after TXN’s strong Q1 results and upbeat Q2 guidance, supporting further upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: Truist, Wolfe, Rosenblatt, JPMorgan and others raised targets or ratings after the blowout quarter and guidance — this drove revisions to earnings estimates and inclusion on “momentum/strong buy” lists. Read More.

Wall Street momentum: Truist, Wolfe, Rosenblatt, JPMorgan and others raised targets or ratings after the blowout quarter and guidance — this drove revisions to earnings estimates and inclusion on “momentum/strong buy” lists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — analysts and screens point to TXN as a beneficiary of an AI/industrial-chip rally (higher demand and upward estimate revisions), which supports medium-term revenue and cash-flow upside. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — analysts and screens point to TXN as a beneficiary of an AI/industrial-chip rally (higher demand and upward estimate revisions), which supports medium-term revenue and cash-flow upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product/brand news: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo graphing calculator (education-focused product) — supportive of brand, but not material to semiconductor revenue. Read More.

Product/brand news: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo graphing calculator (education-focused product) — supportive of brand, but not material to semiconductor revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: commentary asks whether TXN’s recent ~70% one‑year rally leaves less upside and raises sensitivity to earnings misses — this can amplify volatility even with strong fundamentals. Read More.

Valuation debate: commentary asks whether TXN’s recent ~70% one‑year rally leaves less upside and raises sensitivity to earnings misses — this can amplify volatility even with strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling disclosed April 24 — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO reported large sales (CFO sold ~40k shares). Heavy insider exits can sap near-term sentiment and trigger selling. Read More.

Material insider selling disclosed April 24 — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO reported large sales (CFO sold ~40k shares). Heavy insider exits can sap near-term sentiment and trigger selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and short-term risk: Morgan Stanley and some commentators warn the rally may be stretched and aren’t fully convinced — that caution, plus recent sector headlines (geopolitics around AI chips), can pressure the stock. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Severin Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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