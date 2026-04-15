Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 338,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session's volume of 94,943 shares.The stock last traded at €48.21 and had previously closed at €48.33.

Get Ahold alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ahold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ahold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ahold

Ahold Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is €47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.96.

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported €0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of €0.78 by €0.07. The firm had revenue of €27.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €27.51 billion. Ahold had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts predict that Ahold NV will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ahold Company Profile

Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company's operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.

The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ahold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ahold wasn't on the list.

While Ahold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here