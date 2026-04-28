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Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$25.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Air Canada logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus cut its price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 while keeping a "buy" rating, a target that implies about a 39.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Multiple other analysts have trimmed targets or downgraded the stock, leaving a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of C$23.50 (five Buy and five Hold ratings).
  • Shares traded at C$18.23 (down ~1.6%) with a market cap of C$5.37B, a low P/E of 9.8 and a very high debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78, highlighting both attractive valuation metrics and significant leverage.
  • Five stocks we like better than Air Canada.

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.88% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. TD dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Air Canada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,614. Air Canada has a one year low of C$13.73 and a one year high of C$23.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.90.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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