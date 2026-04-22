Air China (AIRYY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Air China to post earnings of ($0.4905) per share and revenue of $3.5638 billion for the quarter.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.70). Air China had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion.

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Air China Price Performance

Shares of AIRYY opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Air China has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.04. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Air China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Air China currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIRYY

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People's Republic of China and one of the country's major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

Further Reading

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