Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.78, Zacks reports. Air China had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%.

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Air China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $12.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 204 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Air China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air China presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air China

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People's Republic of China and one of the country's major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

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