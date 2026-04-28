Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Down 8.3% - Here's Why

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Air China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Air China Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.70). Air China had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion.

About Air China

Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People's Republic of China and one of the country's major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

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