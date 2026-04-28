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Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Down 8.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Air China logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) shares plunged by 8.3% to $12.20 mid-day from a prior close of $13.30, with only about 204 shares trading—roughly 51% below average volume.
  • The airline reported quarterly EPS of ($0.61), missing the $0.09 consensus by $0.70 and posting negative return on equity (-4.57%) and net margin (-1.05%), while revenue was in line at $12.63 billion.
  • Zacks Research downgraded Air China from "hold" to "strong sell", and the stock carries a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Sell."
  • Interested in Air China? Here are five stocks we like better.

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Air China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Air China

Air China Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.70). Air China had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People's Republic of China and one of the country's major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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