Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $10.5118 billion for the quarter.

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Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 71.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Air France-KLM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Air France-KLM from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFLYY

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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