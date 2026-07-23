Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Air France-KLM logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $10.5118 billion for the quarter.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 71.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Air France-KLM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Air France-KLM from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFLYY

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Air France-KLM Right Now?

Before you consider Air France-KLM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air France-KLM wasn't on the list.

While Air France-KLM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines