Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Issues Earnings Results

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 100.70% and a net margin of 5.00%.

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Air France-KLM Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

Further Reading

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