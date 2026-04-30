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Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Air France-KLM logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Air France-KLM reported quarterly EPS of ($0.13), missing analysts' consensus of $0.04 by $0.17, while recording a return on equity of 100.70% and a net margin of 5.0%.
  • Shares traded up 3.4% to $1.05 after the release, but valuation and balance-sheet metrics show potential risk with a P/E of 1.59, market cap of $2.76B, high leverage (debt-to-equity 5.39) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.62).
  • Analysts are mixed with an average rating of "Hold" (two Buys and six Holds) amid recent upgrades and downgrades from firms including Oddo Bhf, Zacks, Barclays and RBC.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 100.70% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air France-KLM

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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