Air Jr. Bastarrica Sells 2,262 Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) VP Air Jr. Bastarrica sold 2,262 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $69,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,696,818.76. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Knowles alerts: Sign Up

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE KN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 761,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,340. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. Knowles Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Knowles by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Knowles, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knowles wasn't on the list.

While Knowles currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here