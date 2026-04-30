Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIQUY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Air Liquide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Liquide

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Liquide stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Free Report) by 1,692.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC's holdings in Air Liquide were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide is a Paris‑headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on‑site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

Further Reading

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