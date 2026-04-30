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Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Air Liquide logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Air Liquide (AIQUY) from a "strong sell" to a "hold" in a report issued Tuesday, marking a notable shift in that firm's view.
  • The broader analyst picture is more positive, with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy": Kepler recently moved the stock to "strong-buy" and Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating, while overall analysts include one Strong Buy, two Buy and two Hold ratings.
  • Shares opened at $41.91 and trade within a 52‑week range of $36.17 to $44.42, with 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages near $41.32 and $39.38 respectively; institutional ownership is reported very low (about 0.03%), although Salomon & Ludwin LLC substantially increased its small position last quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIQUY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIQUY

Air Liquide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Liquide

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Liquide stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Free Report) by 1,692.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC's holdings in Air Liquide were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Liquide is a Paris‑headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on‑site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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