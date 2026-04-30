Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and traded as high as $42.27. Air Liquide shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 172,209 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AIQUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIQUY

Air Liquide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Liquide

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Liquide stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Free Report) by 1,692.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC's holdings in Air Liquide were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide is a Paris‑headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on‑site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

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