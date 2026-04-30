Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Air Products and Chemicals' conference call:

Raised full‑year EPS guidance to $13.00–$13.25 (about 8–10% growth) after 2Q EPS of $3.20, citing improved volumes, productivity, and favorable currency.

to $13.00–$13.25 (about 8–10% growth) after 2Q EPS of $3.20, citing improved volumes, productivity, and favorable currency. Helium supply disruption from the Middle East remains a material headwind — pricing is expected to drag ≈4% of EPS in 2026 despite contingency actions (Texas cavern, container fleet), and a prolonged outage would tighten availability and margins.

from the Middle East remains a material headwind — pricing is expected to drag ≈4% of EPS in 2026 despite contingency actions (Texas cavern, container fleet), and a prolonged outage would tighten availability and margins. Large projects update — NEOM is progressing (renewable power energized and commissioning underway) and unaffected so far, while the Louisiana (Darrow) project faces a high‑bar go/no‑go decision by mid‑calendar year and may not proceed in the base case.

— NEOM is progressing (renewable power energized and commissioning underway) and unaffected so far, while the Louisiana (Darrow) project faces a high‑bar go/no‑go decision by mid‑calendar year and may not proceed in the base case. Electronics and aerospace momentum — company expects significant electronics volume growth (helium volumes to more than double to major Asian customers by 2030), won a multi‑fab Samsung supply agreement, and announced ASU projects supporting space launch customers.

— company expects significant electronics volume growth (helium volumes to more than double to major Asian customers by 2030), won a multi‑fab Samsung supply agreement, and announced ASU projects supporting space launch customers. Capital discipline and shareholder returns — targeting ~ $1B reduction in FY2026 capex (maintaining ~$4B guidance), returned $800M in H1 dividends, and sits at net debt/EBITDA of 2.2x while aiming to restore an Aa2 credit rating.

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Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.35. 2,304,941 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,806. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $307.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average is $268.96.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently -479.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Air Products and Chemicals

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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