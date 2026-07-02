Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.35 and last traded at $308.1220, with a volume of 58587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.82.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.18. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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