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3 Dividend ETFs Built for Stability in a Volatile Market

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 2, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF wasn't on the list.

While ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)N/A$56.990.6%3.72%21.15Hold$56.99
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)N/A$154.160.8%2.42%19.85Hold$154.39
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)N/A$76.750.9%1.92%19.66Moderate Buy$76.61
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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