Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 24,788 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,651.20. This trade represents a 67.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $1,565,359.25.

On Friday, February 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40.

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Airbnb Stock Down 1.6%

Airbnb stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,188,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB to Overweight and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), calling Airbnb at a potential “business inflection” with accelerating growth and margin recovery — a direct catalyst for the bullish move. Read More.

Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB to Overweight and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), calling Airbnb at a potential “business inflection” with accelerating growth and margin recovery — a direct catalyst for the bullish move. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Airbnb is quietly adding independent/boutique hotels in major cities (NYC, LA, Paris, Madrid), which could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its competitive moat if adoption scales. Read More.

Product expansion: Airbnb is quietly adding independent/boutique hotels in major cities (NYC, LA, Paris, Madrid), which could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its competitive moat if adoption scales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum into earnings: analysts and media note recent strong share gains and expectations for better year‑over‑year EPS in the upcoming quarter — this supports the rally but makes the stock sensitive to the May earnings print. Read More.

Market momentum into earnings: analysts and media note recent strong share gains and expectations for better year‑over‑year EPS in the upcoming quarter — this supports the rally but makes the stock sensitive to the May earnings print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Talent flow: OpenAI hired a former Airbnb exec to lead EMEA — notable for tech talent movement but not a direct business indicator for Airbnb’s near‑term revenue or margins. Read More.

Talent flow: OpenAI hired a former Airbnb exec to lead EMEA — notable for tech talent movement but not a direct business indicator for Airbnb’s near‑term revenue or margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares at ~\$142.59 last week (SEC filing). Repeated, large insider sales can spook investors, especially near recent highs. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares at ~\$142.59 last week (SEC filing). Repeated, large insider sales can spook investors, especially near recent highs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and guidance risk: coverage flags the stock’s strong one‑year gains and higher multiples — a modest guidance miss or any signs the hotel push changes margin dynamics could trigger a sell‑off. Read More.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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