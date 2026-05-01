Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Airgain to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Airgain

In related news, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 12,769 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $52,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,780 shares in the company, valued at $580,013.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 37,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $153,733.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,855.72. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,404. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 270.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 24.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company's stock.

Airgain Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Airgain has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $86.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.76.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

Further Reading

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