AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Research analysts at Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners' target price suggests a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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AirJoule Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRJ opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. AirJoule Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). Research analysts expect that AirJoule Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AirJoule Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRJ. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,788,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 129,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company's stock.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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