Airtel Africa Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Airtel Africa LON: AAF reported what Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar described as “another strong quarterly performance,” with growth across voice, data and mobile money supported by customer additions and continued investment in network coverage and capacity.

On the company’s Q1 2027 results call, Taldar said group revenue reached $1.85 billion, rising more than 21% in constant currency. Reported currency revenue grew 31%, helped by what he described as a more stable macroeconomic environment and appreciation in most of the company’s currencies.

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Taldar said the performance was broad-based across the company’s mobile services and mobile money segments. He also noted that the quarter no longer benefited from Nigerian tariff adjustments, which he said underscored the “breadth of growth opportunities” across Airtel Africa’s markets.

Data and Mobile Money Drive Growth

The mobile services segment posted constant currency revenue growth of 19.1%, as the customer base increased 11.6%, an acceleration from the prior quarter. Taldar said the increase reflected sustained demand and low SIM penetration across the company’s markets.

Smartphone adoption remained a key metric for Airtel Africa. Taldar said smartphones on the network increased more than 24%, with penetration rising by more than 5 percentage points to 51%. That shift continued to support data usage, with data ARPU up 10.3% in constant currency and data revenue increasing 27.2% during the period.

Mobile money also remained a major contributor. Taldar said annualized transaction processing value exceeded $245 billion in reported currency, up more than 51%. Mobile Money revenue grew 25.8% in constant currency despite the ongoing impact from changes to intra-group agreements.

Regional growth was also strong:

Nigeria revenue rose 29.8% in constant currency and more than 50% in reported currency.

East Africa revenue increased 17.8%, with growth across all segments.

Francophone Africa revenue grew 18%, reflecting prior investment and strategic focus, according to Taldar.

Margins Hold Above 50% Despite Fuel Pressure

Airtel Africa reported EBITDA of $928 million, up 24.4% in constant currency and 36.6% in reported currency. EBITDA margin was 51.1%, and Taldar said margins increased by more than 200 basis points from the prior year, supported by revenue growth and cost optimization initiatives.

However, management warned that higher fuel costs remain a near-term headwind. Taldar said developments in the Middle East had resulted in a steep increase in fuel costs, with additional pressure expected in the second quarter as higher energy costs flow into tower contracts.

Chief Financial Officer Kamal Dua said the fuel price run rate disclosed last quarter implied a margin impact of roughly 2.5 to 3 percentage points, with about half of that impact reflected in the first quarter and the remainder expected in the second quarter. Dua said the company had mitigated a large portion of the impact through volume-based programs and scale benefits, though further mitigation in Q2 remains to be seen.

Dua also said Q2 tower contract rates have already been locked based on recorded fuel prices. He noted some softening in Nigerian fuel prices, which could provide “marginal respite” in the third quarter if it continues.

CapEx Front-Loaded as Network Investment Accelerates

Capital expenditure rose sharply to $389 million in the quarter, compared with $121 million in the prior-year period. Taldar said the increase reflected the company’s higher CapEx guidance and a deliberate decision to bring forward investment into the first quarter.

The company reiterated its full-year CapEx guidance of $1.1 billion. Taldar said the higher first-quarter spending was “really a phasing” decision intended to deliver benefits over the remaining three quarters, rather than a change in full-year expectations.

Management said the investment is focused on network experience, coverage and capacity, as well as emerging opportunities in enterprise, home broadband and data centers. Taldar said Airtel Africa is also investing aggressively in 5G sites, particularly to support LTE ambitions and fixed wireless access for home broadband.

In response to analyst questions, Taldar said the company was not in a position where demand was running ahead of available capacity. Instead, he said Airtel Africa is proactively investing ahead of expected demand, particularly as data carried on the network grows by more than 50% at an aggregate level.

Balance Sheet, M&A and Airtel Money IPO

Taldar said Airtel Africa maintained a strong balance sheet with leverage of 0.5x. The company also continued to optimize its debt portfolio. Its effective interest rate declined by 282 basis points to 10.1% at the end of the quarter, helped by a more favorable interest rate environment and improved currency mix of borrowings.

Excluding exceptional items, earnings per share were $0.054, up 57% year over year. Basic EPS was $0.044, up 27.3%.

Asked about capital allocation, Taldar said Airtel Africa continues to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities, but any transaction would need to be attractive, sizable and synergistic. He cited opportunities in mobile money, GSM, home broadband, B2B and data centers.

The company also provided an update on the planned Airtel Money IPO. Taldar said preparations are progressing well and that London is the preferred listing location following a review of major venues. He said the company intends to complete the IPO during 2026, subject to market conditions, and later clarified that the aim is before the end of the year.

Nigeria, Satellites and Home Broadband

On Nigeria, Taldar said the market remains the largest in Airtel Africa’s portfolio and offers significant penetration and upgrade opportunities. He highlighted growth potential in mobile, home broadband, B2B and data centers, while saying the company does not provide future guidance.

Management said the impact from regulatory changes affecting airtime credit service vendors was minimal at the group level. Taldar said Airtel Africa had onboarded approved vendors and did not expect an impact in the second quarter.

Taldar also addressed satellite technology, describing it as complementary rather than a replacement for terrestrial networks. He said Airtel Africa’s agreement with SpaceX covers enterprise connectivity, satellite backhaul and direct-to-device services across its 14 markets, subject to regulatory approvals. Initial direct-to-device services would include text messages and OTT calling on certain apps, with broader calling capabilities expected from the next generation of the technology in 2028 and beyond.

For home broadband, Taldar said penetration across Airtel Africa’s footprint is about 2%, creating a large opportunity. He said fixed wireless access is the primary technology Airtel Africa is using, supported by 5G investments, while fiber is being deployed only in selected high-demand clusters.

Taldar closed the call by saying the company sees a “unique opportunity” to sustain strong growth through consistent execution of its strategy.

About Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

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