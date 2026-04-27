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Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Aisin Seiki logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down Monday, opening at $14.2064 versus Friday's close of $15.19 (about a 6.5% drop) on light volume (390 shares), leaving the stock below its 50‑day ($15.16) and 200‑day ($16.89) moving averages.
  • Zacks downgraded Aisin to a "strong sell", and the MarketBeat consensus rating is "Sell", signaling weak analyst sentiment.
  • The company reported an EPS miss of $0.33 versus $0.49 expected while beating revenue estimates ($8.33B vs. $8.03B), and the stock trades at a P/E of 9.73.
  • Interested in Aisin Seiki? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.2064. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $14.2064, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Aisin Seiki from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASEKY

Aisin Seiki Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Aisin Seiki had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world's largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company's core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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