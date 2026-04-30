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Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Aisin Seiki logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aisin Seiki shares gapped up about 7.4% to $15.55 from $14.2064 at the open, on light volume (320 shares traded).
  • The company beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $0.56 vs. $0.32 expected while revenue matched estimates at $8.44 billion, and analysts forecast FY EPS of 1.14.
  • Zacks upgraded the stock from a Strong Sell to a Hold, with consensus still at Hold; valuation highlights include a $11.8 billion market cap and a P/E of 10.65, and the 50‑day moving average ($15.03) sits below the 200‑day ($16.83).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.2064, but opened at $15.55. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Aisin Seiki from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aisin Seiki currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on ASEKY

Aisin Seiki Stock Up 7.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Aisin Seiki had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world's largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company's core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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