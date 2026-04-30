Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Aisin Seiki Stock Up 1.9%

ASEKY opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.49. Aisin Seiki has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Aisin Seiki had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aisin Seiki will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world's largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company's core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

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