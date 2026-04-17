AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

AJ Bell (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 445 to GBX 500 in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AJB. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 490 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 520 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 625 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 531.88.

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AJ Bell Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LON:AJB traded up GBX 16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 552. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,083. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 404.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 578.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.76.

About AJ Bell

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets. Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges. Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

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