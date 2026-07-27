AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading Up 0.2% - What's Next?

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610.50 and last traded at GBX 597. Approximately 1,229,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,110,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 500 to GBX 510 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 625 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 490 to GBX 560 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 5,200 to GBX 6,000 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 675 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJB

AJ Bell Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 605.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 109.52 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 14.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AJ Bell had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of £182.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AJ Bell plc will post 23.8118812 earnings per share for the current year.

AJ Bell Company Profile

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets. Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges. Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

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