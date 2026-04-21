AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 531.88.

AJB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 490 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 to GBX 500 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 625 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 520 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Get AJ Bell alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Price Performance

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 557.50 on Tuesday. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 404.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 578.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 482.61.

About AJ Bell

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets. Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges. Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AJ Bell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AJ Bell wasn't on the list.

While AJ Bell currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here