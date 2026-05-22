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Intuit's Great SaaS Reset: Fired By AI

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 22, 2026
Intuit logo displayed on a white desk beside books, a metal credit card, and a stylized chart panel.

Key Points

  • Intuit's shares fell more than 14% after it announced a 17% workforce reduction alongside a strong beat-and-raise quarterly earnings report.
  • Intuit's AI-assisted TurboTax Live segment is projected to grow 36% to $2.8 billion, while its legacy ProTax division posted flat revenue year over year.
  • Intuit's board authorized an $8 billion share repurchase program and a 15% quarterly dividend increase alongside the restructuring announcement, signaling management's confidence in future cash flow.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

A peculiar thing happened after financial software giant Intuit Inc. NASDAQ: INTU reported its third-quarter earnings. Intuit beat analyst expectations, delivering a 10% year-over-year revenue increase to $8.6 billion. It then raised its full-year guidance, projecting double-digit growth in both sales and earnings per share. This is the kind of beat-and-raise report that typically sends a stock climbing. Instead, Intuit's shares plunged by more than 14% in after-hours trading.

Why a Good Report Got a Bad Response

The market wasn't reacting to Intuit's strong financial performance. It was a reaction to the catalyst behind it: a 17% reduction in Intuit's full-time workforce. This move signals a shift that is starting to ripple through the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector.

Intuit Today

Intuit Inc. stock logo
INTUINTU 90-day performance
Intuit
$307.07 -76.86 (-20.02%)
As of 05/21/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$302.36
$813.70
Dividend Yield
1.56%
P/E Ratio
18.60
Price Target
$561.13
Add to Watchlist

The old playbook, where revenue growth was inextricably linked to headcount expansion, is being systematically dismantled. In its place, a new strategy is emerging, one built on the foundation of ruthless efficiency, AI-driven automation, and a relentless focus on margin expansion.

Intuit's announcement serves as a defining case study for this new operational paradigm. The decision to excise 17% of its workforce while simultaneously projecting full-year revenue growth of 13% to 14% and an 18% jump in non-GAAP earnings per share seems contradictory. The market's initial, violent sell-off reflects the perceived execution risk.

A restructuring of this magnitude is disruptive and carries a hefty price tag, which Intuit estimates at $300 million to $340 million in charges.

However, a deeper analysis reveals a calculated, forward-looking strategy. This isn't a sign of weakness or decelerating demand. It is a declaration of profound operational leverage. Intuit's management is signaling its conviction that the company can generate significantly more output with a much leaner human workforce. The engine driving this newfound efficiency is the very technology these companies build: artificial intelligence. For investors, this marks a critical inflection point where the primary driver of value creation shifts from expanding payrolls to optimizing platforms.

AI Is Not Just Assisting, It Is Absorbing

The impact of this AI-centric model is not theoretical; it is already visible in corporate performance, revealing a clear difference between legacy and AI-native business lines. The most telling data point is the performance of Intuit's ProTax division, which provides software for professional human accountants.

The ProTax division's revenue was flat year over year. This represents the old guard, a market dependent on human intermediaries. Contrast that with TurboTax Live's trajectory. This is the company's AI-assisted offering, which provides consumers with direct access to tax experts augmented by an AI platform.

Intuit projects TurboTax Live revenue will grow 36% to $2.8 billion for the full fiscal year. This is not just an incremental improvement; it is a structural replacement of human-centric workflows with a more scalable, AI-powered solution. The data suggests that AI is not just helping accountants, it is systematically absorbing their core functions.

This AI integration allows companies to shift their focus from pure user acquisition to expanding the average revenue per user (ARPU). Intuit forecasts that its total TurboTax Online paying units will grow by a modest 2%, while ARPU is expected to increase by approximately 11%. This strategy is built on migrating customers to higher-value, higher-margin assisted offerings. The goal is no longer growth at all costs, it is profitable, sustainable growth driven by delivering more sophisticated, AI-powered services to a core, monetizable audience.

Terminated: Investing in Code Over Cubicles

The capital freed up by the headcount reduction is not simply being returned to the bottom line. The substantial restructuring charge is better viewed as an investment in a more scalable future. The savings from a leaner operational structure are being reallocated into what Intuit's leadership calls its Big Bets.

Intuit MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
99th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
82.7% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
News Sentiment
0.47mentions of Intuit in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
16.00%
See Full Analysis

These strategic initiatives include an aggressive push to serve mid-market businesses and, crucially, the further development of the proprietary, domain-specific AI that underpins its entire platform. This represents a fundamental reallocation of capital away from the variable, linear cost of labor and into the scalable, compounding asset of technology. For long-term investors, this transition is critical. It lays the groundwork for a business model where margins can expand sustainably, decoupled from the need to hire a new employee for every new dollar of revenue.

Of course, such a sweeping strategic pivot is not without risk. A 17% workforce reduction can impact corporate culture and disrupt product roadmaps. Intuit's leadership appears to have anticipated this reaction, pairing the restructuring announcement with a capital return program. The board authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program and approved a 15% increase in Intuit's quarterly dividend.

This is a powerful signal of management's confidence. It communicates a firm belief in Intuit's ability to generate strong, predictable cash flow through this transition. For shareholders, these actions provide a tangible floor, offering immediate returns to cushion the stock against short-term volatility.

Investors navigating the SaaS landscape should now view Intuit's actions as a blueprint for the sector's next evolution. The metrics that once defined success are becoming secondary. The new benchmarks for market leadership will be margin expansion, ARPU growth, and the demonstrable ability to leverage AI to do more with less.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intuit Right Now?

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Intuit (INTU)
4.964 of 5 stars		$307.07-20.0%1.56%18.60Moderate Buy$561.13
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