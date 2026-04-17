Ajit Mohan Sells 28,058 Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $168,909.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,102,676 shares in the company, valued at $30,718,109.52. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Ajit Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Ajit Mohan sold 27,743 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $127,340.37.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ajit Mohan sold 119,339 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $560,893.30.

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Snap Price Performance

Snap stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 64,239,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,917,887. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.91. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Snap by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 561.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snap

Trending Headlines about Snap

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About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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