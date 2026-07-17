a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 79.6% in June

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,798 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 7,683 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

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a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE AKA opened at $10.77 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $132.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.17 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of a.k.a. Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company's stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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