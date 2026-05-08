Akamai Technologies' (AKAM) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company's stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.90.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 20.6%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $24.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. 9,765,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $145.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,992. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,203.75. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,371. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 152.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a $1.8 billion, seven‑year commitment from a leading frontier model provider for Cloud Infrastructure Services (big revenue visibility and long‑dated demand). Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Announced a $1.8 billion, seven‑year commitment from a leading frontier model provider for Cloud Infrastructure Services (big revenue visibility and long‑dated demand). Positive Sentiment: Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~40% YoY and Security revenue was up ~11% YoY, signaling product‑level strength that supports higher margin streams. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~40% YoY and Security revenue was up ~11% YoY, signaling product‑level strength that supports higher margin streams. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade: Craig Hallum raised Akamai from Hold to Buy with a $190 price target, providing additional buy‑side validation. (Upgrade noted in market reports.)

Broker upgrade: Craig Hallum raised Akamai from Hold to Buy with a $190 price target, providing additional buy‑side validation. (Upgrade noted in market reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were essentially in line with expectations — $1.61 EPS and ~$1.07B revenue — so the quarter itself was not a surprise; the market reaction is driven more by the new contract and guidance mix. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 results were essentially in line with expectations — $1.61 EPS and ~$1.07B revenue — so the quarter itself was not a surprise; the market reaction is driven more by the new contract and guidance mix. Negative Sentiment: Guidance headwinds: Akamai forecast Q2 profit and revenue below Wall Street expectations and cited higher memory costs and cautious enterprise spending — a near‑term drag on forward estimates. Akamai Technologies forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here