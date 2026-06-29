Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.2857.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

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Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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