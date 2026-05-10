Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.4762.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Evercore began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,203.75. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after buying an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,700,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $258,739,000 after buying an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 26.6%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $147.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Analyst updates

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Akamai forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying also points to traders positioning for more upside, but that activity is more of a momentum signal than a fundamental catalyst. Why Akamai Shares Are Trading Higher By 26%

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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