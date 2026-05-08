Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $110.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology infrastructure company's stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the company's current price.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 15.4%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,371. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 467.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 980,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a $1.8 billion, seven‑year commitment from a leading frontier model provider for Cloud Infrastructure Services (big revenue visibility and long‑dated demand). Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Announced a $1.8 billion, seven‑year commitment from a leading frontier model provider for Cloud Infrastructure Services (big revenue visibility and long‑dated demand). Positive Sentiment: Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~40% YoY and Security revenue was up ~11% YoY, signaling product‑level strength that supports higher margin streams. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~40% YoY and Security revenue was up ~11% YoY, signaling product‑level strength that supports higher margin streams. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade: Craig Hallum raised Akamai from Hold to Buy with a $190 price target, providing additional buy‑side validation. (Upgrade noted in market reports.)

Broker upgrade: Craig Hallum raised Akamai from Hold to Buy with a $190 price target, providing additional buy‑side validation. (Upgrade noted in market reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were essentially in line with expectations — $1.61 EPS and ~$1.07B revenue — so the quarter itself was not a surprise; the market reaction is driven more by the new contract and guidance mix. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 results were essentially in line with expectations — $1.61 EPS and ~$1.07B revenue — so the quarter itself was not a surprise; the market reaction is driven more by the new contract and guidance mix. Negative Sentiment: Guidance headwinds: Akamai forecast Q2 profit and revenue below Wall Street expectations and cited higher memory costs and cautious enterprise spending — a near‑term drag on forward estimates. Akamai Technologies forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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