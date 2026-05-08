Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $133.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology infrastructure company's stock. Guggenheim's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.30.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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