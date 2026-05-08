Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology infrastructure company's stock. KeyCorp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.11% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

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Akamai Technologies Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,658.26. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

More Akamai Technologies News

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About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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