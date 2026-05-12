Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $171.00. The stock traded as high as $156.32 and last traded at $153.01, with a volume of 9863339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.71.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.24.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.26. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 152.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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