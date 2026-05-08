Akamai Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 21,136 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,735 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,160 shares in the company, valued at $934,320. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 20.2%

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $23.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,474,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $145.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Akamai Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced a long‑term commercial win: a leading frontier model provider committed roughly $1.8 billion over seven years for Cloud Infrastructure Services — the primary driver cited for the premarket surge. CNBC: Cloud deal GlobeNewswire: Q1 release

Akamai announced a long‑term commercial win: a leading frontier model provider committed roughly $1.8 billion over seven years for Cloud Infrastructure Services — the primary driver cited for the premarket surge. Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish options flow: unusual buying of ~21,136 call contracts (≈ +173% vs typical), indicating traders are positioning for further upside. (Source summary)

Heavy bullish options flow: unusual buying of ~21,136 call contracts (≈ +173% vs typical), indicating traders are positioning for further upside. (Source summary) Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised targets and/or upgraded the stock this morning — Guggenheim bumped its target to $181 (buy), Craig Hallum upgraded to buy with $190 PT, UBS raised its target to $160 (neutral), and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $156 — signaling improved sell‑side sentiment following the deal and results. MarketScreener: UBS Benzinga: upgrades

Multiple analysts raised targets and/or upgraded the stock this morning — Guggenheim bumped its target to $181 (buy), Craig Hallum upgraded to buy with $190 PT, UBS raised its target to $160 (neutral), and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $156 — signaling improved sell‑side sentiment following the deal and results. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were roughly in line with consensus on a non‑GAAP basis (EPS ~ $1.61) and revenue of ~$1.07B, with cloud and security growth noted — the print itself was not a large surprise. MarketBeat: Q1 results Zacks: Q1 recap

Q1 results were roughly in line with consensus on a non‑GAAP basis (EPS ~ $1.61) and revenue of ~$1.07B, with cloud and security growth noted — the print itself was not a large surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided FY26 guidance that was modestly ahead of consensus on EPS range but Q2 guidance was conservative; investors are parsing the mix between stronger FY visibility from the deal versus near‑term softness. GlobeNewswire: guidance

Management provided FY26 guidance that was modestly ahead of consensus on EPS range but Q2 guidance was conservative; investors are parsing the mix between stronger FY visibility from the deal versus near‑term softness. Negative Sentiment: Street caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that Akamai’s Q2 profit/revenue outlook came in below some analyst expectations, reflecting high memory costs and cautious enterprise spending — a possible reason for profit‑taking or volatility despite the headline deal. Reuters: Q2 forecast below expectations

Street caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that Akamai’s Q2 profit/revenue outlook came in below some analyst expectations, reflecting high memory costs and cautious enterprise spending — a possible reason for profit‑taking or volatility despite the headline deal. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income and GAAP EPS declined year‑over‑year (GAAP EPS down ~13%), which some investors view as weakening near‑term profitability despite non‑GAAP beats and long‑term contract wins. GlobeNewswire: financials

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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