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Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Akbank reported a quarterly earnings beat with $0.17 EPS versus the consensus $0.15, according to Zacks.
  • The bank shows strong profitability and valuation metrics — ROE 20.58%, net margin 7.56% and a low P/E of 6.16 with a market cap of $8.97 billion.
  • Shares traded down to $3.45 (-$0.03) on very light volume (285 shares vs. an average of 11,164), within a 52-week range of $2.47–$4.24.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey's banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank's principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

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Earnings History for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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