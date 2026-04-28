Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Announces Earnings Results

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 7.56%.

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Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey's banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank's principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

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