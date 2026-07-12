Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aktis Oncology from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aktis Oncology from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Aktis Oncology Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 487,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,236. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37. Aktis Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($18.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aktis Oncology will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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