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Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Aktis Oncology logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Aktis Oncology gapped down, falling from a prior close of $21.26 to an open of $19.67 and last trading around $19.94 on a volume of 5,355 shares, roughly near its 50‑day moving average of $18.75.
  • Wall Street sentiment is largely bullish: five analysts rate AKTS a Buy with a consensus price target of $32, and recent targets range up to $34 (Bank of America) and $33 (HC Wainwright).
  • On fundamentals, the company reported a quarterly loss of ($18.17) EPS on $1.87 million in revenue, and analysts forecast about -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Interested in Aktis Oncology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $19.67. Aktis Oncology shares last traded at $19.9350, with a volume of 5,355 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aktis Oncology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Aktis Oncology to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKTS

Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.75.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($18.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aktis Oncology will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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