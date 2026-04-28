Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $19.67. Aktis Oncology shares last traded at $19.9350, with a volume of 5,355 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aktis Oncology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Aktis Oncology to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKTS

Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.75.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($18.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aktis Oncology will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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