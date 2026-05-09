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Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Akzo Nobel logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Akzo Nobel has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold", based on coverage from seven analysts. The split includes one sell, five hold, and one strong buy rating.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mostly negative, with Barclays, Zacks Research, and Deutsche Bank issuing downgrades, while UBS moved its view to hold.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.35 versus $0.30 expected, and revenue of $2.80 billion versus $2.79 billion expected.
  • Interested in Akzo Nobel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.9%

AKZOY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world's leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company's business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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