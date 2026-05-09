Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

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Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.9%

AKZOY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world's leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company's business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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