Alamo Group (ALG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $397.74 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $373.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.18 million. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $172.23 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $156.29 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average is $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,855,787.01. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Hureau bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.40 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,055,986.40. This represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 164.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 83.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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