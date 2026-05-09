Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

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Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $156.29 and a 1-year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.02 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,855,787.01. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $87,419.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,240.36. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Further Reading

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