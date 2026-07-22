Alamos Gold (AGI) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $598.5360 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.8%

Alamos Gold stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 93.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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