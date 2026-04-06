Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.50 at Acumen Capital

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Acumen Capital's price target points to a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AD.UN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$24.90.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.60. 58,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,419. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.58 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.47. The stock has a market cap of C$979.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

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