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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical move: AD.UN shares crossed above their 200-day moving average (C$20.42), trading as high as C$20.90 and last at C$20.56 on volume of 102,775 shares, signaling a potential bullish breakout.
  • Analyst sentiment: Three analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Hold, producing a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$24.50 (CIBC at C$25.00, RBC raised its target to C$22.00).
  • Valuation and leverage: The trust has a market cap of C$932.17M, PE of 11.75 and PEG of 0.80, but carries high leverage (debt-to-equity 6.33) and a low current ratio (0.60), indicating liquidity and debt considerations for investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN).

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.42 and traded as high as C$20.90. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 102,775 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$25.00 target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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