Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Trading Up 4% - What's Next?

Shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR - Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.32. 56,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 32,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.36%.The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.01 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,756,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alarum Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company's stock.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

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