Alaska Air Group (ALK) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.97) per share and revenue of $4.0932 billion for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 194.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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