Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.1%

ALK traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 3,147,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,436. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,683,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,092,368 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $54,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,710 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,498 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,257,000 after purchasing an additional 733,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,671.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 589,159 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 567,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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