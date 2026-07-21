Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.51%. Alaska Air Group updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.000-1.000 EPS.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,436. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,636 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,974,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,998 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,882 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6,639.0% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 272,524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 268,480 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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