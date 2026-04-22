Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.50 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.95% from the company's previous close.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.85.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 1,867,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,705. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.07). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,745,789.64. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,371,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alaska Air Group

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About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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